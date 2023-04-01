Assam Association in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on March 26 took the initiative of beach clean-up in the state, said an official statement.

Around 50 people belonging to the Assamese community gathered at Besant Nagar beach in Chennai on March 26th morning at 6:00 am and they were supported by kids and local corporations too.

''The day started with registration of all people gathered at the venue, then distributed the materials and divided the groups into two. We did collect the Organic and Non-organic wastes separately. Total wastes collected weighing 222kg,'' the statement added.

''We dumped all the trash, collected part of our beach cleaning activity, and finally into the van that the corporation man brought in. We facilitated him with a token of love and appreciation with our traditional Assamese Gamosa for his daily act of maintaining cleanliness on the beach,'' it said.

The statement further said that the whole program was well organized by the core committee and was able to complete the entire event within the given schedule and time without any delay.

A few people showed their gratitude either by participating and cooperating with us or a few others gave a thankful message.

Following the initiative, there were many goodwill messages and appreciation pouring in from within and outside the Assamese community for such a noble act of beach cleaning activity.

''It gives a sense of great and satisfying feeling when our action could touch the hearts of others,'' the statement said.

It is worth mentioning that beaches are an important part of human life yet beach and ocean pollution is a growing problem. This is estimated that about 12.7 million tonnes of plastic end up in the sea every year.

Around 80 per cent of ocean litter comes from in-land and the plastic pollution of our oceans and beaches affects things such as The economy - a badly maintained beach means fewer visitors and tourists during the peak seasons; Marine animals - sea turtles, seabirds, and marine mammals are harmed by plastic straws, - plastic packaging and aluminum tin cans due to pollution; Sea habitats - pollution is causing coral reefs to be whitened and destroying the homes of many fish and other organisms.

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