Beginning June 1, Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses will seize to ply on the road in an apparent state-wide protest.

According to reports, ASTC staff have declared a strike at every bus station in Assam.

This comes after the state government decided to release 771 workers of their obligations for allegedly obtaining employment through unfair means.

“In respect of the engagement of contractual staff, it has been alleged that the entire 2274 staff were recruited without following the due procedure or following the system of reservation nor any interviews were held. The same is to be enquired into and if found to be true, Show Cause notice to be issued to the then MD, ASTC for flouting the government norms and initiate Departmental Proceeding against such government,” a notice reads.

Also Read: Assam State Transport Corporation lay off 771 illegally recruited employees

“Accordingly, after enquiry and on assessment Transport department will go through the present contractual staff of ASTC and appropriate direction will be issued to keep only essential and legally appointed contractual staff and other staff to be released immediately thereafter. This exercise is to be completed within 60 days,” it added.

On the otherhand, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that strict action will be taken against the persons involved in recruiting the candidates through illegal means.

Addressing the media here in Guwahati, CM Sarma said, “If any illegal appointment has been made, whether it is made by a minister or an official, we will cancel it. This is a great injustice to the deserving applicants. Moreover, we will be taking strict action against the officers whoever found guilty of appointing these candidates illegally.”

