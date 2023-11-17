In a landmark move to revolutionize urban transportation in Assam, the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) proudly unveiled its commercial launch of ASTC City Cabs service and digital payment solutions through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) like QR code scan, payments in ASTC buses, Stations, City Cabs, etc., powered by PhonePe. This groundbreaking initiative, launched by the Hon'ble Minister of Transport, Shri Parimal Suklabaidya, in presence of Sr. officials of Transport Department marks a significant step towards enhancing the convenience, affordability, and overall commuting experience.

In line with the Digital India Initiative of Govt. of India, the integration of PhonePe into the ASTC's ecosystem introduces a plethora of digital payment options as mentioned above, further enhancing the convenience factor for commuters and customers. Passengers can effortlessly purchase bus tickets in Buses, Stations and City Cabs etc. through Smart-Phones, all within the secure and trusted environment of PhonePe. Also, customers of ASTC can pay their monthly dues by utilizing digital payment solutions of PhonePe with ease.

Furthermore, the ASTC City Cabs service boasts a fleet of impeccably maintained cabs that can be effortlessly booked through a dedicated mobile application. This user-friendly app empowers passengers to track their rides in real-time, make seamless payments, and provide valuable feedback, ensuring a consistently positive and streamlined experience.

ASTC City Cabs is delighted to inform that it has successfully completed three months of providing mobility services to the public in the city of Guwahati. Now to make the service completely hassle free we are going forward with the commercial launching by integration of our APP with PhonePe intent flow whereby the drivers can at a click of a button pay their dues through any UPI of their own choice and likewise the passengers can pay their fares directly to the drivers through any preferred UPI.

This would go a long way in paving a faster digital payment settlement system.

We are further more elated to inform every one that ASTC City Cabs is starting online Cab booking through the post paid Counter/Kiosk at LGBI Airport for all inbound passengers which will definitely facilitate the passengers coming from other states who might not be having ASTC City Cab app, to use our services.

ASTC City Cabs is grateful to the approximately 9000 plus drivers and 60000 plus passengers who have downloaded our App in last 3 months and availed our service.

The introduction of ASTC City Cabs and PhonePe digital payment solutions underscores ASTC's steadfast dedication to enhancing the convenience of public transportation services in Assam. The corporation consistently seeks innovative ways to elevate its offerings, incorporating cutting-edge technology to ensure a top-tier transportation experience for its customers.