At least eleven people are said to be feared dead after a mini-bus carrying picnickers rammed into a truck in Dergaon's Balijan area.

As per reports, the incident took place at NH 37 at around 5 am when the bus collided head-on with a truck.

The bus was on its way to Tinsukia's Tilinga Mandir when the incident took place in Dergaon. Currently, more than 24 passengers have been shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for treatment.



“We are investigating the cause of the accident. We recently had a meeting with road safety experts from Delhi and NHDCL assured us that proper signage and other rectification work on the highway will be completed within a month. It is unfortunate that this happened today. But we can only tell more on how the accident happened after police and the authorities complete the investigation,” said Golaghat deputy commissioner P Uday Praveen.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.