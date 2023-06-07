Days after the horrific triple train derailment in Odisha, a coal-laden goods train derailed in Boko on June 7.

As per sources, 15-16 wagons of the coal-laden train were derailed while on its way to Guwahati.

The incident occurred at around 4 PM on the Kamalakhya Jogighopa railway at Singra railway station.

Also Read: Assam: Train collides with a vehicle at illegal open railway line in Sarupathar

Speaking to the media, a local identified as Rumi Das said, "It was around 4 PM when the incident took place when we heard a loud sound and upon checking to saw that around 16 wagons loaded with coal derailed."

Another eye witness claimed that the coal-laden train was heading towards Guwahati from Bongaigaon and the incident took place at Singra railway station.

Citing an example of the Odisha train disaster, the locals claimed that had this been a passenger train, a lot of casualties would have happened with such impact.

Further railway authorities along with Boko police have reached the spot to investigate the matter.

