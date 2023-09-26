At least 40 people fell ill after consuming 'Prasad' at a religious function in Assam's Pathsala on September 26. The incident took place at Rupnagar Namghar in Pathsala with people suspecting it to be a cause of food poisoning.

According to sources, the individuals attended a religious function on Monday where they were served chickpea and sprouts.

After returning to their respective residences they started experiencing diarrhea and vomiting.

Earlier on September 19, several individuals suffered from food poisoning after consuming 'Prasad' in Vishwakarma Puja in Assam's Dhakuakhana.

A total of 132 people were hospitalized.

Those affected reported symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain, which arose after consuming mah-prasad with names ending.

"The incident is of last Saturday, where people had consumed Prasad at the namghar. Suddenly from Sunday onwards, people started feeling nauseatic and were vomiting. Some even complained of fever, body aches. Although the people were getting treated at home, but it seems they have to be shifted to the hospital now", said one of the local.

The situation triggered concern among the local community as they await further information on the incident.|



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