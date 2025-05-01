Even as he etched his name into the record books by clocking an impressive 38.69 seconds in the 100m relay, setting a new national benchmark, Assam’s sprinting sensation Amlan Borgohain has publicly voiced his frustration over the lack of institutional support from the Assam Athletics Association.



In a social media post, Borgohain, currently Assam’s sole athlete competing at the national level for India, alleged that he has received no backing from the state body, not even for covering essential registration expenses. “No support, no encouragement. How will Assam athletes grow like this?” he questioned, tagging Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a direct and urgent appeal.



His statement has triggered widespread reaction, igniting concern over the systemic neglect of high-performing athletes in the state. Many have pointed out that such indifference towards international-level talent not only demoralizes athletes but also hampers Assam’s sporting prospects on larger platforms.



Borgohain’s remarks have resonated beyond the sports fraternity, drawing attention from fans, fellow athletes, and public figures who have called for immediate reforms and better support mechanisms for athletes representing Assam at the national and international arenas.