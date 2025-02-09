Assam athletes Nayanmoni Saikia and Bongita Hazarika secured a Gold medal in the women's Lawn Bowls (Doubles) event at the 38th National Games 2025 currently underway in Uttarakhand.

Monita Acharjee, Benla Kemprai and Panchami Das grabbed the silver medal in the women's Taekwondo event.

On the other hand, Amlan Borgohain of Assam clinched bronze in men's Athletics event.

Following the achievement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude and congratulated the champions.

A statement released by the Chief Minister's Office noted: "HCM Himanta Biswa Sarma proudly congratulates the athletes for their outstanding achievements at the 38th National Games today. #SankalpSeShikharTak."

With a total of 29 medals, a breakdown of Assam's medal tally at the 38th National Games is as follows:

Gold- 3

Silver- 14

Bronze- 12

The results were presented according to the update as of February 8, 2 pm.