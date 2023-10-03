An extended executive meeting of the Assam Athletics Association convened at Hotel Royal de Casa, Beltola, under the leadership of newly appointed President and Assam Government Minister, Jayanta Mallabarua, to deliberate on key aspects of the forthcoming Sports Maharan, the National Games in Goa, and the East Zone Junior Athletics Championships in Kolkata.

The meeting, held on October 3 saw fruitful discussions on various facets of these prominent sporting events, demonstrating the commitment of Assam to fostering sports excellence and nurturing talent from rural areas.

Minister Jayanta Mallabarua, who chaired the meeting, expressed his satisfaction with the overwhelming response to the East Zone trials. He announced that approximately 750 athletes had registered for the East Zone trial, a substantial increase compared to previous years.

Addressing the media, Minister Mallabaruah underlined the importance of this development, stating, "This surge in participation is a matter of great pride for the sports community in Assam. It demonstrates the increasing interest and potential of athletes from rural areas in our state."

The meeting also delved into key strategies to propel Assam athletics forward. Minister Mallabaruah stated the role of coaches in nurturing talent at the grassroots level. He urged the involvement of National Institute of Sports (NIS) coaches, former athletes, and local coaches in training and mentoring aspiring athletes, particularly those hailing from villages.

Reflecting on the significance of these efforts, Minister Mallabaruah remarked, "We believe in the transformative power of sports, especially in rural areas. It is heartening to witness the potential of young athletes from villages, and we aim to provide them with every opportunity to excel."

Additionally, the meeting highlighted the comprehensive plan for upcoming events, with East Zone trials set to commence on October 6 and 7. Athletes will arrive on October 6, followed by trials on October 7 and 8, and subsequent coaching from October 9 onwards. This rigorous preparation will culminate in participation in the East Zone Junior Athletics Championships beginning on October 15.

Looking ahead, preparations for the National Games in Goa will be a priority, reinforcing Assam's commitment to sports development and excellence. The meeting concluded with a strong resolve to identify and nurture the untapped talent of village athletes during these events, showcasing Assam's dedication to sports growth and fostering a bright future for its athletes.