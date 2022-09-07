An ATM cash van's security guard on Wednesday accidentally opened fire in front of the headquarters of the State Bank of India in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Sources informed that a cash van was depositing money in various ATMs in the city and the alleged person was guarding the vehicle.

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According to sources, the bullet accidentally exploded from the security guard's gun and caused panic among the people on the spot.

It needs mention here that no one was injured as the security guard was inside the car when the bullet was accidentally fired from his service weapon.

The Tinsukia police rushed to the spot as soon as the incident was reported. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.