BTC CEM Pramod Boro on August 6 said that during the rule of Bodoland People's Front (BPF) not a single IAS, IPS doctor-engineer could be formed in Bodland Terrotrial Region (BTR) as there was an atmosphere of alcoholism.

He said this while speaking to the media on the occasion of the 8th foundation day of UPPL held at Bijni in the Chirang district of Assam.

''During the 17 years of BPF rule, not a single IAS, IPS, or doctor-engineer could be formed in BTR. At that time, there was an atmosphere of alcoholism, fear, and threat,'' he added.

He further said that at present there is rapid improvement in BTR.

While commenting on the Lok Sabha election, the Boro said,'' The BJP-AGP-EPPL alliance led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will do well in Assam in the recent Lok Sabha elections''.

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