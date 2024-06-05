Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that several initiatives have been undertaken over the last three years to establish Assam as an industrial hub.

Efforts have been made to attract industries to invest in the state.

As a result, investments worth over Rs 50,000 crore have been made in various sectors, including a semiconductor plant.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that over the last three years, several initiatives have been undertaken to establish Assam as an industrial hub.



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Investments in the state have exceeded Rs 50,000 crore across various sectors, including a semiconductor plant.

Assam is becoming an investment hotspot with the establishment of permanent peace in the state and region.

Many businesses have started their ventures in Assam with significant investments. The state government is providing monetary and policy support to startups, along with mentorship to encourage local entrepreneurs.

Customised incentives are being offered to large businesses investing over Rs 100 crore under IIPA.

So far, Rs 13,365 crore worth of investments have materialised, with another 20 proposals in the pipeline.

Assam also witnessed its largest ever private investment worth Rs 27,000 crore by Tata Electronics to set up a semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, which will create around 30,000 jobs.