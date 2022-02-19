MARGHERITA: The Assam Tea Tribes Student Association (ATTSA) Margherita Branch Committee on Friday submitted a memorandum to Palash Rajkumar Ahom,ADC(i/c) Margherita Administration(Civil) regarding toxic illicit liquor locally known as Hooch sold illegally at Margherita Sub division Tea garden areas and its surrounding.

Rohit Deep President(i/c) and Nuwel Patra General Secretary of ATTSA Margherita Branch Committee said that since years illicit hooch rampantly sold at Jagun,lekhapani,Baragolai,Ledo, Dibong, Margherita, Ketetong, Bangaon, lama gaon and Lalgola which is a great threat to life of all people who are regularly consuming it.

Pranjal Baraik Central Executive member of ATTSA Central committee said that it is very unfortunate that Hooch are prepared by Molasses and easily found at maximum grocery shops of Margherita sub division but than also no action has been taken against them which we suspect of Margherita Excise department involvement.

Pranjal Baraik alleged that one fekuri of Lalgola under Margherita police station is illegally preparing Hooch backside of his home where fekuri with the help of local distributes hooch to various places of Margherita sub division.

Tea garden workers of Margherita sub division are easy prey of hooch as it cost low for consuming and many people have died due to consumption of hooch at Margherita Sub division which we appeal to Margherita Administration (Civil) to take stringent action against fekuri and many others who are involved in Hooch trade at Margherita Sub division said Rohit Deep and Nuwel Patra.

In the year 2019 more than 200 people of Tea garden areas died at Golaghat district due to consumption of hooch which is the biggest Hooch Tragedy of Assam which we appeal to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Excise Minister Parimal Suklavaidya and Margherita Administration(Civil) to take strict action against those who are involved in this heinous trade said Pranjal Baraik.

Palash Rajkumar Ahom, ADC(i/c) Margherita Administration(Civil) assured that necessary steps shall be taken against those who are involved in Hooch trade.