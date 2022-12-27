Author Pradyumna Kumar Gogoi was conferred the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2022 for his Assamese short stories collection titled ‘Choki Aru Anyanya Galpa’ on 27 December 2022 in New Delhi.

The award ceremony was held at Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi.

Notably, Pradyumna Gogoi was also awarded the Munin Barkotoki Literary Award 2021.

On the other hand, Alangbar Muchahary was awarded the Yuva Puraskar for his book ‘Gang Fujanay Mase Dau' in the Bodo language.

It may be mentioned that Sahitya Akademi Youth Award is organized by the central government every year to recognise youths across India for their excellence in the field of literature.

Also Read: Assam: Six writers from state bag Sahitya Akademi Awards

Instituted in 2011, the Yuva Puraskar also known as Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar is a literary honour in India which Sahitya Akademi, India's National Academy of Letters, annually confers on young writers of outstanding works in one of the 24 major Indian languages.

Further, it recognises young writers under the age of 35, with the aim of encouraging and promoting young writers.

It comprises a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 and an engraved copper plaque.

Earlier, six writers from Assam brought laurels to the state as they bagged Sahitya Akademi Awards 2022 on December 20.

Out of 6 writers, three got the award for their own work while three others bagged the award for their translation work.

Litterateur-journalist Manoj Kumar Goswami got the award for his short story collection, Bhool Satya, Bodo writer Rashmi Choudhury got the award for her poetry Sansrini Modira and KB Nepali got the award for his drama Saina.

On the other hand, Prof Juri Dutta got a translation prize for Kocharethi: Arava Nari of Malayalam novelist Narayan's Kocharethi, Bodo writer Raja Devojit Basumatary for the translation work Kabuliwalani Bengali Biji of Bengali novelist Sushmita Bandopadhyay's Kabuliwalar Bengali Bou and Purna Kumar Sarmah for his translation of Assamese novelist Purabi Bormudoi's Shantankulanandan into Nepali.