Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the Kurichu dam authority had initiated the controlled release of excess water on July 14. The careful redirection of the water through the dam gates is aimed at maintaining flow control and mitigating potential flooding risks. The improved weather conditions in the upstream region have contributed to a relatively smaller inflow of water, easing concerns of a significant surge.

This announcement comes after the Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC) of Bhutan, the entity operating the Kurichhu project, declared their plans for a reservoir scouring of the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant on July 14. The DGPC notified that the release of water from the reservoir would be carried out in a controlled manner, starting from midnight and expected to be completed by 9:00 a.m. on the same day.

In response to this information, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promptly alerted the district administrations, emphasizing the need for vigilance and assistance to residents along the Beki and Manas rivers, should the water breach their banks. In preparation for potential damage, a dedicated team from the revenue circle office has established a camp along the banks of the Beki River, with a particular focus on the vulnerable Narayanguri area.

To ensure the safety and well-being of the local population, the administration has taken proactive measures. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been placed on standby for any potential rescue operations. Furthermore, arrangements have been made to relocate pregnant women and children from flood-prone areas, prioritizing their safety during this critical period.