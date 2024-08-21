In a shocking incident that has shaken the academic community in Assam’s Cachar district, a female student from Assam University was sexually harassed by an auto-rickshaw driver on her way home from college. The harrowing experience occurred on August 19 as the student, a research scholar, was returning to her residence in Irongmara village.

According to detailed reports, the student had just completed her classes when she boarded an auto-rickshaw driven by a man identified as Badrujaman Farooq. Uncharacteristically, Farooq insisted that she sit in the front seat beside him, an unusual request for a passenger. Despite her initial hesitation, the student complied, seeking to avoid conflict.

The situation took a terrifying turn midway through the journey when Farooq allegedly attempted to sexually harass the student. In a brazen act, he reportedly unzipped his pants and exposed himself, leaving the student in a state of shock and fear. Reacting swiftly, the student jumped out of the moving vehicle and escaped the scene. She later mustered the courage to report the incident to the local police and informed the university authorities about the ordeal.

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The incident quickly sparked outrage among the student community. In a show of solidarity, fellow students, alongside the university's student union, launched an intense search for the accused. Their efforts culminated on the night of August 20 when Farooq, a resident of Bakirnagar in Cachar, was apprehended and handed over to the police. He is now in custody, awaiting legal proceedings.

The incident has ignited tensions on the Assam University campus, with students demanding immediate and robust action from the local administration to ensure the safety and security of all students. The university community is calling for stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future, emphasizing the need for a safer environment for all students.