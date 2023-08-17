The Autumn Session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly for the current year will be held from September 11.

The five days session will last till September 15, 2023.

Earlier on August 15, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will shortly commence administrative re-organisation work following the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies.

He said while some protests against the final delimitation report are taking place, people have to accept it as reality.



Also Read: Assam: Administrative work post-delimitation to start shortly, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

The final report on delimitation, which was published by the Election Commission (EC) on August 11, retained the number of assembly constituencies in Assam at 126 and Lok Sabha seats at 14.

However, it revised the nomenclature of one parliamentary and 19 assembly constituencies as mentioned in the draft notification.

The EC has stated that 19 assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes, while nine assembly and one Lok Sabha seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

“The EC has given the final report. The delimitation notification will be issued by the President of India within two-three days,” Sarma told reporters here on the sidelines of a programme.