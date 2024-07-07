The parents of Avinash Sarkar have confirmed the identity of their son’s body at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) this morning. Avinash was swept away by floodwaters from a roadside drain in Bamunimaidam last Friday. Today marked the end to the search effort, as rescue teams recovered a minor's body in Guwahati’s Rajgarh locality, later confirmed to be Avinash's by his grieving parents at GMCH.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited the Sarkar family on Saturday to express solidarity and oversee the search operations. He reassured the family of the government's unwavering commitment to finding Avinash, despite the challenging circumstances posed by the floods.

Earlier on July 6 , Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had condemned what he called "maximum injustice" following the tragic incident where 8-year-old Avinash Sarkar was swept away by floodwaters. Gogoi criticized the state of affairs in Guwahati, describing it as a city "prodded, hollowed, and ravaged by the government-contractor nexus," where ordinary lives are often secondary to "greed and lust for money." He questioned, "Who is liable?" as rescue operations continue amidst growing concerns and demands for accountability.