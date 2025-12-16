‘Assam awaits this historic moment’: Himanta Biswa Sarma on PM Modi’s visit, Rs 12,000-crore Namrup project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming two-day visit to Assam, beginning December 20, will centre on major infrastructure projects and a significant industrial investment, alongside political outreach ahead of the state elections due in a few months.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the visit, calling it crucial for the state’s development trajectory. The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at 2.45 pm on Saturday.

The visit will begin with the inauguration of a statue of Assam’s first chief minister, Gopinath Bordoloi, at Borjhar, followed by the opening of the new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. Modi is also expected to address a public meeting near the airport, where the Chief Minister inspected arrangements.

After the rally, the Prime Minister will visit the state BJP headquarters to interact with party leaders and workers from across Assam. He will stay overnight at the state guesthouse in Koinadhora.

On Sunday morning, Modi will take part in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ with select students aboard a ship on the Brahmaputra. He will then visit the newly built Swahid Smarak Kshetra before travelling to Namrup in Dibrugarh district.

The key highlight of the second day will be the laying of the foundation stone for a Rs 12,000-crore ammonia-urea plant at Namrup, a project expected to have a major impact on Assam’s industrial growth. Sarma had reviewed arrangements for the Namrup visit earlier on December 10.

“In a few days from now, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji will lay the foundation stone of the 12 lakh MT Ammonia Urea plant in Namrup which will further accelerate the industrial landscape in Assam,” Sarma said in a post on X, adding, “Assam awaits this historic moment and Adarniya Modi Ji’s arrival.”

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Namrup before concluding his visit.