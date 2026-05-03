Assam awaits verdict as votes for Assembly polls to be counted on Monday

All eyes are on Assam as the counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections is set to begin on Monday, May 4, with the results expected to determine whether the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA secures a third consecutive term or the Indian National Congress stages a comeback in the northeastern state.

The counting of votes for all 126 Assembly constituencies will take place at 40 counting centres across the state’s 35 districts under tight security arrangements. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) containing the electoral fate of 722 candidates will be brought from strongrooms to the counting halls under multi-layer security cover.

According to election officials, 25 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to guard the counting centres and strongrooms, while additional state police personnel and special security teams will remain on duty to ensure peaceful counting.

Polling in the state was held on April 9, with a voter turnout of 85.96 per cent among more than 2.5 crore eligible voters, reflecting strong public participation.

Among the 722 candidates in the fray, 59 are women. The Indian National Congress fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party with 90. Other major parties in the contest include the All India United Democratic Front, Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People's Front, Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad.

Several high-profile candidates are in the race, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi.

The ruling NDA, led by the BJP along with allies AGP and BPF, is seeking another term in office, while the opposition alliance led by the Congress is hoping to shift the political balance.

The results, expected by Monday evening, May 4, are likely to shape the political direction of Assam for the next five years.