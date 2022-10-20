The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the government of India has awarded Assam as the Most Improved State under PMAY(U) North-Eastern region in the special awards category.

The award has been catered under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Awards-2021.

Further to this, Bilasipara Municipal Council in Assam has bagged the second position in the Best Performing Municipal Council category among the North-Eastern and Hilly States under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Awards-2021.

Proud moment for Assam!



Our State has been awarded as Most Improved State under PMAY-U (North Eastern Region) in special awards category by MoHUA, GoI.



Thankful to PMAY-U, Assam mission director & other stakeholders for their relentless efforts in achieving this recognition. pic.twitter.com/B6R0lmJWIe — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) October 19, 2022

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India instituted the 'PMAY-U Awards for Implementation and Innovation' under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) in the year 2019.

The overarching purpose of instituting the PMAY-U Awards was to recognize the outstanding performance of States/UTs, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Beneficiaries under the Mission.

Along similar lines, Ministry has launched the next round of awards for the year 2021 with a primary focus on the '100 Days Challenge' to encourage healthy competition among States/UTs/ULBs and recognize their best performance.

The objectives of the PMAY-U award may be outlined as follows:

1. To recognize the achievements in the Mission.

2. To encourage healthy competition among States/UTs/ULBs for achieving the goal of 'Housing for All' within a stipulated time.

3. To disseminate knowledge on effective methods of design and implementation.

4. To encourage innovations in the successful implementation of projects.

5. To promote cross-learning in resolving problems, mitigating risks and planning for successful implementation of the Mission.