Assam awarded "Most Improved State" under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) NE region
Bilasipara Municipal Council in Assam has bagged the second position in the Best Performing Municipal Council category among the North-Eastern and Hilly States
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the government of India has awarded Assam as the Most Improved State under PMAY(U) North-Eastern region in the special awards category.
The award has been catered under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Awards-2021.
Further to this, Bilasipara Municipal Council in Assam has bagged the second position in the Best Performing Municipal Council category among the North-Eastern and Hilly States under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Awards-2021.
Proud moment for Assam!— Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) October 19, 2022
Our State has been awarded as Most Improved State under PMAY-U (North Eastern Region) in special awards category by MoHUA, GoI.
Thankful to PMAY-U, Assam mission director & other stakeholders for their relentless efforts in achieving this recognition. pic.twitter.com/B6R0lmJWIe
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India instituted the 'PMAY-U Awards for Implementation and Innovation' under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) in the year 2019.
The overarching purpose of instituting the PMAY-U Awards was to recognize the outstanding performance of States/UTs, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Beneficiaries under the Mission.
Along similar lines, Ministry has launched the next round of awards for the year 2021 with a primary focus on the '100 Days Challenge' to encourage healthy competition among States/UTs/ULBs and recognize their best performance.
The objectives of the PMAY-U award may be outlined as follows:
1. To recognize the achievements in the Mission.
2. To encourage healthy competition among States/UTs/ULBs for achieving the goal of 'Housing for All' within a stipulated time.
3. To disseminate knowledge on effective methods of design and implementation.
4. To encourage innovations in the successful implementation of projects.
5. To promote cross-learning in resolving problems, mitigating risks and planning for successful implementation of the Mission.
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