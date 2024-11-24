Assam's Lekhapani forest range office, under Margherita co-district conducted an awareness programme at New Kenia Gaon LP School, Udaipur, aiming to protect wildlife.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the managing committee of New Kenia Gaon LP School where village defence party, self help groups (SHGs), Lekhapani Gaon panchayat and school students participated.

Gagan Nahar Deka, the headmaster of the school moderated the whole programme. Parasmita Neog, Lekhapani forest range officer, who was present as a chief guest was felicitated with a traditional Assamese Gamusa.

In his speech, Neog stated that New Kenia Gaon is a remote village under Lekhapani Gaon Panchayat, surrounded by a forest reserve area. However, he expressed concern that some vested interests in the locality are involved in poaching wildlife and cutting down precious trees. He emphasised that the intention behind organizing the "Protect Wildlife" campaign is to raise awareness among the residents of New Kenia Gaon.