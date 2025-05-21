An awareness programme on the harmful effects of tobacco and other addictive substances, along with a general health check-up camp, was conducted today for army personnel at the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) camp in Morigaon.

The event was organised by the District Tobacco Control Cell, Morigaon, as a curtain raiser for the World No Tobacco Day Fortnight, being observed from May 20 to June 5, 2025.

Dr. Jaya Bodo, District Nodal Officer, Morigaon, delivered an insightful audiovisual presentation highlighting the adverse health effects of tobacco and detailing the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003. She expressed concern over the high rate of tobacco use among army personnel, stressing that, as key human resources of the nation, it is crucial for them to maintain medical fitness. Dr. Bodo encouraged personnel to seek medical aid and counselling to quit tobacco use.

The programme concluded with all participating army personnel taking an anti-tobacco pledge, reaffirming their commitment to a tobacco-free lifestyle.

The event began with an inaugural address by Mr. Mala Singh, Commandant of SSB Morigaon, in the presence of Sub-Inspector Phanindra Chetia, other officers, jawans of SSB, and health staff from the Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, including Arman Ali, Purabi Bharali, Nripen Kalita, and Dhurbajyoti Barua.

Dr. Bodo also announced that a series of IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) activities will be conducted across the district until June 5 to spread awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco on health, society, and the environment.