The Deputy Manager of Axis Bank in Assam's Guwahati has been arrested on fraud charges for allegedly stealing money from customers’ bank accounts by very skillfully utilizing the passwords of the customer’s ATM cards.

The arrested bank manager has been identified as Iptichan Haque Choudhury, a resident of Mangaldoi in Assam’s Darrang district. The accused was a former employee of HDFC Bank.

Iptichan has used Rs 1,75,000 from various ATM cards so far.

“A CGPD team from Geetanagar PS busted an ATM fraudster & arrested Iptichan Haque Choudhury, who was working as Dy Manager with Axis Bank, Bhetapara & was earlier with HDFC Bank”, Guwahati Police tweeted.

A CGPD team from Geetanagar PS busted an ATM fraudster & arrested Iftisun Haque Choudhury, who was working as Dy Manager with Axis Bank, Bhetapara & was earlier with HDFC Bank. pic.twitter.com/MyWNDPdSVz — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) September 6, 2022

According to reports, the accused was nabbed on Tuesday from her rented house in Nayanpur, Guwahati, following a probe into the matter.

During a search operation, police recovered six new ATM packs, one Axis Bank chequebook, six chequebooks and one new welcome kit, and ten HDFC Bank ATMs, as well as two mobile phones and one PAN card from the accused's residence.