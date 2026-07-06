Assam: Babul Kumar Bezbaruah appointed Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of GMCH

The Assam Government has ordered a key administrative reshuffle in the state's medical education sector, transferring the Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Prof. (Dr.) Achyut Chandra Baishya, and appointing Prof. (Dr.) Babul Kumar Bezbaruah as his successor with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by the Medical Education and Research Department, Prof. (Dr.) Achyut Chandra Baishya, Professor in the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine (Community Medicine) at GMCH and Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent (in-charge) of the institution, has been posted to Nalbari Medical College & Hospital. In the interest of public service, he has been assigned the additional charge of Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent (in-charge) of Nalbari Medical College & Hospital until further orders.

The government order also stated that Prof. Baishya has been relieved from the charge of Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent (in-charge) of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital with immediate effect.

In a corresponding order, Prof. (Dr.) Babul Kumar Bezbaruah, Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at Nalbari Medical College & Hospital and Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent (in-charge) of the institution, has been entrusted with the additional charge of Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent (in-charge) of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital with immediate effect and until further orders.

Prof. Bezbaruah has simultaneously been relieved from the charge of Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent (in-charge) of Nalbari Medical College & Hospital.