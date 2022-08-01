A newborn elephant calf, which was abandoned by his mother, was rescued by Forest Department officials with the help of locals at Numaligarh in Assam’s Golaghat district on Sunday.

The newborn elephant calf was abandoned by his mother in Chafela Tea Estate in Numaligarh.

According to locals, the herd of elephants had been roaming in the area for the past two days.

Later, the elephant calf got trapped in a hole in the Bokial tea estate in Numaligarh on Saturday. The elephant was rescued by forest officials after digging a hole with the help of an excavator.

Subsequently, the calf was sent to the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Center in Kaziranga.

According to forest officials, “the elephant calf was separated from its mother due to weakness. Later, the calf was rescued by a team of forest officials and was taken to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Kaziranga.”

The baby elephant is currently being treated at the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Center.

However, a large herd of elephants remains in the Bokial tea estate area.