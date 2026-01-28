Assam: Badarpur GRP seizes gold biscuits worth over Rs 1.3 crore, one arrested

The Badarpur Railway Police achieved a major success after seizing a large quantity of gold biscuits during a routine checking on the Silchar–Guwahati Express.

One person has been detained in connection with the seizure, officials said.

The arrested individual has been identified as D. Lalrinsanga Fanai, a resident of Aizawl in Mizoram. During the search, railway police recovered a total of 10 gold biscuits from his possession.

According to preliminary information, the gold biscuits were reportedly brought from Mizoram to Badarpur via the Sairang Express and were subsequently intended to be transported to Guwahati. The total weight of the seized gold biscuits is 1 kg and 650 grams.

Officials said the estimated market value of the seized gold is approximately Rs 1.30 crore. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the gold and to identify other persons who may be involved in the smuggling network.