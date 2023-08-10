In pursuit of sporting excellence and harnessing local talent, the Assam government is set to inaugurate the Badminton Association of India (BAI) National Center of Excellence on August 11 in Guwahati.

The Centre will come up at the Amingaon Indoor Stadium, boasting a world-class infrastructure with highly experienced national and international coaches and top-class support facilities.

The state-of-the-art national badminton centre, a joint venture of the Assam Government and BAI, will be launched on Friday in the presence of the who's who of the country's badminton fraternity.

The operation and management will be handled by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Assam while the technical part will be handled by the Badminton Association of India.

The ambitious project of BAI will have a whopping 24 badminton courts with a seating capacity of around five thousand spectators. The BAI Center of Excellence will be the biggest in the country with a couple of dozens of courts under one roof.



Also Read: Assam government to set up a national centre of excellence for badminton to harness local talent, announces Himanta Biswa Sarma

To mark the important occasion, the triumphant Indian men's badminton team, which won the Thomas Cup in 2022, will be felicitated by the BAI president and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Centre of Excellence will also spot local and national talent from the grassroots and prepare them for the future.

Earlier this month, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Assam government will be signing a memorandum of understanding with the Badminton Association of India to set up the National Centre of Excellence for Badminton in the state.

CM Sarma on August 3 made the announcement via Twitter stating that the MoU will be valid for 10 years and will be extended by another 10 years subsequently.