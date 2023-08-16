Days after making controversial remarks on the Marwari community, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal expressed a public 'apology' following legal notice.

This comes after a legal notice was issued against the AIUDF chief for drawing an imaginary line between the vegetable price hike and the Marwari community.

In the legal notice, the client on behalf of the Marwari Community demanded an apology in public media within 15 days failing which both Civil as well as criminal proceedings will be taken.



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Earlier on July 14, the AIUDF chief while speaking to the media said that- "State government take money from people of Marwari community during the election. This money is required to be returned that too with interest....that the price of vegetables etc. has not been increased by 'Miya' people."

Further, the legal notice also claimed that all the people of the Marwari community in Assam hardly do business with vegetables and that the AIUDF chief has levelled false and baseless statements for its own political benefits.

Reacting to the apology, Gauravv Somani, a spokesperson of the Assam Congress appreciated Ajmal's willingness to address this issue and take responsibility for his words.

"We hope that this apology will mark a step forward in promoting unity and respect among different communities. We remain committed to working towards an inclusive society where every individual is valued and respected," Somani added.