In response to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent remarks made in the state assembly, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal declared his intent to pursue legal action against the CM, alleging misinformation and religious insensitivity.

During a session in the assembly, Sarma allegedly asserted that Muslim girls were married off at the tender ages of 6 to 7. The AIUDF leader condemned Sarma's statements as baseless and inflammatory demanding concrete evidence to support such claims.

"We will file a case against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma," said Ajmal on March 5 as he accused Sarma of misleading the public with unsubstantiated assertions.

Moreover, Ajmal went a step further, challenging Sarma to provide proof for his controversial statements. "I will resign from my political career if Himanta Biswa Sarma can furnish proof and evidence of his speech," said Ajmal.