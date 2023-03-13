Assam Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary suspended Baghbor legislator Sherman Ali Ahmed for 'disrupting proceedings' on the second day of the ongoing Budget Session.

Ali claimed during the session that the state revenue minister had misled the public over the eviction drive that took place in December of last year in Satra Kanara village in Assam's Barpeta district.

He also intended to bring up other concerns regarding the eviction drive, but the speaker eventually interrupted and stopped him.

Reacting to this, the MLA protested in front of the speaker’s podium.

MLA Sherman Ali was escorted out of the Assembly by two marshals.

It should be noted that to clear illegally occupied government lands, the Barpeta district administration in Assam carried out an eviction effort in the Baghbor constituency in December last year.

According to reports, the eviction drive was carried out at Satra Kanara village in the Baghbor constituency of Assam’s Barpeta district.

During the effort, 400 bighas of illegally occupied government land in Satra Kanara's seat number 12 were released.