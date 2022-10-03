Like every year, the Durga Utsav festival is being celebrated by the Devipokhari Puja Committee in the historic Devipokhari temple complex of Tinsukia city in a magnificent manner.

This year the puja committee build has built a pandal on the lines of Bahubali's Maheshmati Samrajya theme.

Notably, a temporary bridge has been built over the Devipokhari pond for the devotees to reach and exit the place of worship.

The reflection of the pandal increases the beauty entire setting due to which it remains the focal point of discussions in the city of Durga Puja.

Speaking to India Today NE, a committee member said, "As this year Maa Durga has arrived on an elephant she will leave on a boat which is a sign of peace, tranquillity for the entire Indians as well people of Assam."

"Based on the same, we have re-created the Bahubali-themed castle and bring it among the people of Tinsukia," he added.

The castle has been taking the historic Devipokhari pond into consideration in which two bridges have been made- one for the entry and the other for the exit.