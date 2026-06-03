Assam: Baikho Puja observed with traditional fervour in Bamunigaon, showcasing Rabha heritage

The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) region witnessed the vibrant celebration of the traditional Baikho Puja at Bamunigaon in Assam's Kamrup district, reaffirming the Rabha community's commitment to preserving its rich cultural heritage and indigenous traditions.

Observed annually during the Assamese month of Jeth, Baikho Puja holds deep cultural and spiritual significance for the Rabha people. The festival is dedicated to prayers for agricultural prosperity, overall development, and the well-being of the community. It also serves as a platform for preserving traditional customs, rituals, and beliefs and passing them on to future generations.

The Bamunigaon celebration was jointly organised by the regional units of the Rabha Students’ Union, Rabha Women’s Council, and the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee. Similar observances were held across different parts of the Rabha Hasong area.

Speaking on the occasion, festival committee president Phuleswar Rabha described Baikho Puja as a vital cultural institution that continues to sustain the traditions, values, and identity of the Rabha community.

The day-long programme featured traditional rituals conducted by Rabha priests, known as Baibra, with local residents participating in prayers and community offerings. Cultural performances formed a major attraction of the event, with traditional dances such as Lewatna, Killabhanga, and Baranakakai drawing enthusiastic participation and large audiences.

Among the highlights was the renowned “Juit Nasa” or fire dance, which captivated spectators and reflected the rich artistic heritage of the Rabha people.

Several dignitaries attended the celebration, including RHAC General Member Ajit Rabha, Kamrup District Rabha Students’ Union president Ananda Rabha, assistant general secretary Ankur Rabha, and Rabha Women’s Council vice-president Bichitra Rabha, among others.

The annual Baikho Puja continues to serve as a symbol of unity, faith, and cultural pride among the Rabha community, reinforcing efforts to safeguard and promote its traditional heritage for future generations.