Subhalakshmi Dutta, the suspended Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) has been denied bail in the case of assault on her domestic help.

Dutta, who as produced before the Gauhati High Court today, was denied bail. Dutta has been accused of assault and torture by her maid identified as Anima Praja, who hails from the tea tribe community.

Dutta had gone absconding after the case was filed against her on August 26. The maid had alleged that Dutta tried to murder her and also tortured her brutally during her stay as a domestic help.

The suspended ASP finally surrendered on September 9 after which she was taken into police custody. Initially after three days of custody, Dutta was produced before a court in Nazira on September 12, which denied her bail in the case.

Noteworthy here is that Dutta had been promoted to the post of the ASP of Charaideo district. However, she was suspended before she could formally join her new post after the emergence of the case against her.

Dutta has been charged under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 226 (using a dangerous weapon) of the IPC.

Interestingly, this is not the only case of assault against Subhalakshmi Dutta. A department enquiry had found out that she had physically assaulted a home guard and an armed branch constable in 2019 in Sivasagar district.