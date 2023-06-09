In a significant development in the Ganeshguri road accident that occurred on June 8, the driver involved has been granted bail. The accident claimed the life of a school student.



Earlier, Assam Police had arrested B Balaji, the contractor affiliated with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in connection with the incident. The case has now been presented before the court for further proceedings as investigations continue.

Meanwhile , Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dilip Sharma launched a scathing attack on GMDA Minister Ashok Singhal, questioning his suitability for the position. The incident occurred when Priya Kumari's scooter collided with garbage and slid under a bus.

Sharma expressed his strong disapproval of the GMC Authority, Administration, JICA officials, and Jal Board, accusing them of irresponsible digging activities in the city under the guise of providing clean drinking water to residents.

Sharma criticized Singhal, a non-resident of Guwahati, claiming that he is completely unfit for the role of GMDA Minister. He described the incident as unfortunate and a reflection of the administration's negligence, as well as the various construction companies and agencies involved in the digging activities across the city.

Sharma highlighted the absence of proper barricades during the digging in the Ganeshguri area, attributing it as a contributing factor to the fatal accident.

In response to the incident and the growing public outrage, TMC women wing leaders, along with other district and state committee members, visited the Dispur Police Station to file a First Information Report (FIR) against the officers and contractors responsible for the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) assisted water supply project in the city.

The tragic incident unfolded on the morning of June 8 when a scooter carrying two sisters, who were on their way to school, collided with a garbage pile and slipped beneath a bus. Regrettably, Priya Kumari, a class 11 student from Little Flower School in Hatigaon, lost her life at the scene. Her elder sister sustained severe injuries and is presently undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital.

The accident took place in front of Rajdhani Masjid in Ganeshguri. In response, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for a comprehensive investigation into the matter. Initial findings suggest that the scooter was traveling in the wrong direction.

"After personally reviewing the video footage of the accident, it is clear that the scooter was on the wrong side of the road," stated Chief Minister Sarma. He expressed concern about a pothole in the vicinity and directed the district commissioner to investigate the circumstances surrounding it and ensure prompt repairs.

In an effort to prevent similar incidents, Chief Minister Sarma has instructed the Traffic department to intensify measures against vehicles traveling in the wrong direction. He emphasized the urgent need for strict enforcement of traffic regulations and urged all commuters to prioritize road safety.