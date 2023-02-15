In another drive against illegal encroachers, the Bajali administration, along with police is carrying out an eviction drive at Bhawanipur Gopal Dev Ata Satra in Assam's Bajali.

During the eviction drive, around 2,231 Bigha, 2 Katha and 2 Lecha land will be cleared from encroachment.

As per reports, the land of the Satra was in the hands of illegal settlers since the days of Maharaja Nar Narayan and recently there was conflict over the construction of Amrit Sarovar on the land.

The illegal settlers had occupied the lands and used to cultivate them. However, the Bajali administration is now carrying out an eviction drive with the help of police and CRPF.

Speaking on the occasion, AIUDF MLA Phanidhar Talukdar has termed the rescue operation of the police administration today as a special day.

''We got 35 projects and around 4 Amrit Sarovar will be held here. This land belongs to the government which is around 2,300 bigha. On some parts of the land, people have settled while some of the parts of the land are free following people were cultivating on this land. We requested the administration to free some part of the land which we need as the government projects have come. Today 55 bigha of land were freed and with this now we can start Amrit Sarovar,'' Talukdar added.

He further said that whatever land we required for the projects, the administration has freed it from encroachers.

''The other part of the land will remain as it is and whenever we need it we will clear the land. So far people here are farming on this land. Let them do it as because presently we don't need it,'' Talukdar added.

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