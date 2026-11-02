The Bajali district administration has launched an extensive review of government schemes and development projects across the district through a series of meetings of the District Development Committee (DDC), chaired by District Commissioner Madhumita Bhagawati.

The review exercise, being conducted at the District Commissioner's office from November 2 to November 5, 2026, will assess the implementation and progress of schemes undertaken by various government departments, including Health, Education, Panchayat and Rural Development (PNRD), Agriculture, Transport, Public Works Department (PWD) and Sports, among others.

The departments have been divided into four categories to facilitate a systematic assessment of their respective programmes and development initiatives.

The meeting was attended by the District Development Officer of Bajali, Additional District Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and heads of various district-level departments.

The review aims to assess the progress of ongoing government schemes, identify bottlenecks affecting implementation and ensure that pending projects are completed within stipulated timelines. It will also focus on improving coordination among departments to ensure that government initiatives reach beneficiaries without unnecessary delays.

Chairing the meeting, District Commissioner Madhumita Bhagawati stressed the need to expedite pending projects and ensure effective implementation of government schemes.

She also called for better coordination among departments and directed officials to focus on timely execution and improved delivery of public services.

The four-day review exercise is expected to provide the district administration with an assessment of development activities across departments and help identify areas requiring immediate administrative intervention.