In the finals of the 58th Junior Volleyball Trophy, held on Sunday, the Bajali District girls' team and the Gohpur District boys' team triumphed in straight sets, winning 3-0 in both matches.



The event, organized by the Assam Volleyball Association, Goalpara Municipal Chairman Sri Mahananda Pathak, and the Goalpara Volleyball Reception Committee, witnessed strong performances from both winning teams.



The Bajali District girls’ team secured the top spot with an impressive 3-0 victory. During the award ceremony, Jonali Boro from Bajali District was honored with the Best Player award. The award was presented by Goalpara Municipal Chairman and Volleyball Reception Committee President, Sri Mahananda Pathak, and Shri Deepak Nath, Secretary of the Goalpara Sports Association.



The boys' final saw the Gohpur District team overpower their opponents in the same fashion, with a 3-0 win.



In recognition of their outstanding performance, Jonali Boro was also acknowledged as the best player of the match. The awards were handed out by Mahananda Pathak, along with Shri Deepak Nath, Secretary of Goalpara District Sports Association.





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