Assam: Bajali Police recover Rs 5.56 lakh cash, jewellery worth crores; two held from Dhubri

Bajali Police have recovered Rs 5.56 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewellery reportedly worth crores of rupees in connection with a theft case in Pathsala.

Police arrested two alleged members of a theft gang from Golakganj in Dhubri district, identified as Saharab Ali and Saharuddin Sheikh.

According to police, the accused were allegedly involved in the theft of gold and silver ornaments worth crores of rupees from New Maa Mansa Jewellery in Pathsala on September 13.

Following the theft, Bajali Police launched an investigation and subsequently traced and arrested the two suspects from Golakganj.

The recovered items include Rs 5.56 lakh in cash along with a large quantity of gold and silver ornaments, police sources said.

Bajali MLA Dharmeswar Roy congratulated the police personnel for the recovery and their efforts in the case.

Police said an investigation is continuing and a search operation is underway to apprehend other members of the alleged theft gang.