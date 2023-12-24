The Bajali police on December 24 achieved a significant breakthrough in their ongoing campaign against drug-related crimes. In an operation, the police apprehened five drug peddlers and the confiscated substantial amount of illegal substances.

The Bajali Police, led by their officers, executed a planned operation resulting in the arrest of five individuals involved in the illicit drug trade. Acting on credible intelligence, police swooped down on the suspects in Patacharkuchi.

Among the seized items were 44 plastic vials containing various drugs, further denting the illegal narcotics network operating in the area. The police operation also led to the confiscation of a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler suspected to be used in the transportation of illegal substances.

In addition to the physical assets, a significant amount of cash in Indian Rupees and multiple mobile handsets were recovered, providing crucial leads for ongoing investigations.