As the monsoon season approaches, residents in Assam's Bajali region are gripped by fear and frustration following the collapse of makeshift flood defenses known as "mathauri (riverbank)." With memories of past floods haunting them, locals are demanding swift action from authorities to fortify their defenses before disaster strikes again.

During previous flood incidents, sleepless nights were spent by the populace, anxiously watching over the fragile riverbank structures, fearing their imminent collapse. The desperation was palpable as communities struggled without access to basic necessities like rice and clean water.

Now, with the riverbanks in disrepair and several sections already succumbing to the force of the water, anger is boiling over among the populace. Residents are directing their ire towards both the government and the contracted workers responsible for the construction.

Calls for urgent action have been directed at local MLA Phanidhar Talukdar and the construction contractor to prioritize and expedite the completion of the flood defense projects. Additionally, divisional authorities have been urged to ensure the deployment of a robust JIO BEG (Joint Initiative Operation Border Environment Guard) to prevent further collapses and safeguard vulnerable communities.

The looming threat of monsoon floods has amplified the urgency of the situation, with residents emphasizing the need for proactive measures to avert another catastrophe. As the region braces for the deluge, the pressure mounts on authorities to deliver tangible solutions and restore confidence in the resilience of Bajali's flood defenses.