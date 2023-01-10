Soon after the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in the Karimganj district, a Bajrang Dal leader from Karimganj reportedly released a video demanding Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of dire consequences if the culprit is not encountered in the next 48 hours. The leader in the video said that despite BJP ruling Assam, Bajrang Dal activist are killed are in broad daylight.

“If CM Sarma and Government are unable to take action against the culprit, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal will have to take the law in their own hand.”, he said.

Earlier on January 9 , The district administration of Assam’s Karimganj imposed section 144 on January 9, 2023, in connection to the death of a Bajrang Dal activist.

In a notification from Deputy Commissioner Karimganj's office, it states, "Whereas, perused the report of police in connection with the incident that happened yesterday i.e. on January 8, 2023, where a person died in Lowairpoa under Patharkandi Revenue Circle and Bazaricherra Police Station...Whereas, due to the incident there is every likelihood of breach of public peace and tranquillity in the area/police station and some anti-social elements may exploit the situation that may be detrimental to the social fabric and harmony."

Therefore, an additional District Magistrate, Karimganj empowered under the provisions of Cr. P.C. u/s 144, to prevent such incidents in the Lowairpoa under Patharkandi Revenue Circle and Bazaricherra Police Station, do hereby promulgate the following restrictions:

1. The Lowairpoa Bazar shall be closed with immediate effect and will remain in force until further order.

2. No procession/rally/dharna/sloganeering/distribution of leaflets/banners and posters attracting breach of public peace and tranquillity will be allowed in the Karimganj District in connection with the aforesaid incident.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and remains in force until further order. This order is passed ex-parte considering the exigencies of the matter. Any person aggrieved by this order may approach the undersigned for exemption/alteration etc. of this order. In the event of any violation of this prohibitory order, the action shall be taken U/S 188 of the IPC against the violators. Given under my hand and seal of the Court, this 9" day of January'

2023.

It may be mentioned here that on January 9, 2023 one person was arrested for killing a Bajrang Dal activist, identified as Sambhu Koiri, in the Lowairpur area, 50 km from Karimganj town, under Bazaricherra Police Station.

Notably, the victim, Koiri was returning to Karimganj district after attending a three-day training camp of the Bajrang Dal in the neighbouring Hailakandi district.

Following the incident, local people gheraoed the Bazaricherra Police Station, demanding the arrest of the culprits. Extra forces were deployed in the area to keep the situation under control.