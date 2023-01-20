Members of the Bajrang Dal stormed into Narengi’s LG Towers on January 20 and forcibly pulled down posters promoting the upcoming movie "Pathaan". The Bajrang Dal warned that it will not allow the movie - which is scheduled to be released later this month-to be released anywhere in the state.

Shouting slogans against the movie, dozens of Bajrang Dal workers barged into the campus which has a multiplex and tore down posters and cut-outs promoting the movie, which features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Posters were set on fire, furniture was broken."Jai Shri Ram" slogans were also raised during the vandalism. The right-wing group justified their violent protest by calling it an action in "honour of dharma".