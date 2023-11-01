A tragic incident has surfaced from Assam's Hojai district, where a bakery worker was reportedly beaten to death by a coworker.

The incident occurred at 'Ruchi Bakery' in Abhaypur area. The victim, named Dhaneswar Deka, was allegedly attacked with a stick by another worker identified as Upen Kari.

The motive behind the assault remains unclear. It is alleged that Upen struck Deka multiple times with the stick, leading to severe injuries and ultimately, death.

Post incident, Upen absconded from the bakery. On being informed, local police arrived at the crime scene and retrieved the body for post-mortem examination. Nayanjyoti Thakuria, the bakery owner, is currently undergoing questioning in relation to the case.

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