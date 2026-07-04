Assam: Baksa administration assesses flood readiness, directs coordinated emergency response

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Baksa, on Saturday, July 4 reviewed the district's preparedness for the ongoing monsoon season, with the administration directing all departments to strengthen coordination and ensure readiness for any flood-related emergency.

The review meeting was held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office in Mushalpur under the chairmanship of District Commissioner and DDMA Chairperson Kimnei Changsan, IAS. It was attended by MLA Maneswar Brahma, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer of DDMA Mustafa Salim Ahmed, District Project Officer of DDMA Tapan Koch, Circle Officers and officials from various line departments.

Reviewing the preparedness of all departments, the District Commissioner emphasised the importance of coordinated action to facilitate a timely response to flood emergencies. She directed officials to conduct regular field visits to vulnerable areas, closely monitor flood-prone locations and ensure that relief camps remain fully equipped with essential facilities, including safe drinking water, sanitation, electricity, food, medicines, anti-venom, mosquito nets and veterinary support.

She further instructed departments to maintain adequate stocks of emergency materials and submit the status of pending proposals placed before the Circle Level Task Force Committees. The District Commissioner also stressed the need for timely reporting of flood-related damages through the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) portal to enable prompt assessment and relief measures.

The meeting reviewed the district's rescue preparedness, with officials informing that inflatable rubber boats, porcupines, geobags and other emergency equipment have been kept ready. A total of 180 Aapda Mitra volunteers, personnel from Fire and Emergency Services stations at Mushalpur, Jalah and Salbari, Civil Defence volunteers and the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) have also been placed on standby for emergency response.

During the meeting, departments presented updates on their preparedness measures. The Water Resources Department briefed the meeting on embankment protection, desiltation and repair works, while the Public Health Engineering Department reported that arrangements have been made to ensure safe drinking water supply and deploy water tankers at relief camps.

The Health Department confirmed that adequate stocks of essential medicines, including anti-venom, are available. The Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department informed that sufficient stocks of essential commodities have been maintained, while the Veterinary Department stated that fodder and veterinary assistance have been arranged for livestock. The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) also informed that necessary measures are in place for the restoration of electricity during emergencies.

Addressing the meeting, MLA Maneswar Brahma underscored the need to ensure the availability of adequate drinking water, mosquito nets and other basic amenities at relief camps. He also called for regular field inspections by departmental officials and continuous online updates on the flood situation.

The meeting was informed that the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) at the District Commissioner's Office in Mushalpur is functioning round the clock. Members of the public have been advised to contact the DEOC in case of emergencies through its mobile helpline at 84719-00263 or the toll-free number 1077.