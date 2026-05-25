Assam: Baksa administration conducts extensive tribal outreach drive across five development blocks

Under the nationwide observance of Janjatiya Garima Utsav 2026, the District Administration of Baksa successfully implemented the Jan Bhagidaari Abhiyan across the district from May 18 to May 25 with the theme “Sabse Door, Sabse Pahle”, focusing on extending government services and grievance redressal mechanisms to remote tribal habitations.

The campaign was conducted under the guidance of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and covered five major development blocks — Baska, Dhamdhama, Jalah, Barama, and Gobardhana. The initiative included field outreach programmes, Jan Sunwai sessions, health camps, awareness drives, entitlement verification activities, plantation drives, and village-level interactions.

Officials from multiple government departments engaged directly with tribal communities through awareness sessions, transect walks, health check-ups, grievance hearings, and welfare verification camps. The campaign focused on improving awareness and access to schemes including PMAY-G, MGNREGA, PM-KISAN, Orunodoi, pension schemes, healthcare services, tribal welfare programmes, and livelihood initiatives.

In Baska Development Block, outreach activities were conducted at Chanbarikhuti VCDC, where Jan Sunwai sessions, field inspections, plantation drives, and grievance collection camps addressed welfare-related concerns and inclusion of eligible beneficiaries under various schemes.

Dhamdhama Development Block organised major outreach camps at Baganpara and Jopadong VCDC covering 18 villages. During the programme, the Public Health Engineering Department conducted live demonstrations on water quality testing to raise awareness regarding safe drinking water practices among villagers.

At Jalah Development Block, Jan Sunwai programmes and field outreach activities helped identify several eligible tribal households that had remained excluded from welfare schemes due to lack of awareness. Officials provided on-the-spot guidance regarding application procedures and entitlement access.

Barama Development Block carried out outreach activities across 22 tribal villages through camps at Bhalukdonga and Kaklabari. Daily Jan Sunwai sessions organised at Adi Seva Kendras recorded strong public participation, with grievances mainly related to PMAY-G, Orunodoi, and PM-KISAN benefits.

In Gobardhana Development Block, awareness and grievance redressal programmes were organised at Labdanguri Community Hall covering villages under Uttar Kharija Bijni and Mainamata Pathar VCDCs. Discussions during the Jan Sunwai sessions focused on welfare scheme inclusion, MGNREGA eKYC linkage, disability certification, healthcare access, and issues relating to human-animal conflict near Manas National Park.

The campaign witnessed participation from villagers, self-help groups, youth representatives, Gaon Burhas, and community leaders. According to the district administration, several minor grievances were resolved on-site through coordinated departmental intervention, while major concerns were documented for further action.

The district-level launch programme of the campaign was held on May 18 at the Baksa district headquarters in the presence of MLA Thaneswar Basumatary, MCLA Augustus Tigga, District Commissioner Kimnei Changsan, Heads of Departments, and local public representatives.