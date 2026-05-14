Assam: Baksa administration reviews development priorities under Vibrant Village Programme-II

The District Level Committee (DLC) for implementation of the Vibrant Village Programme-II (VVP-II) on Thursday, May 14 visited Daodhara village under Jalah Development Block in Baksa district to review developmental planning and assess requirements for implementation of the scheme.

The visit was led by Kimnei Changsan, IAS, District Commissioner of Baksa, in the presence of 41-Manas Legislative Assembly Constituency MLA Thaneswar Basumatary.

During the visit, a brainstorming session was organised with stakeholders for preparation of the Village Action Plan aimed at ensuring effective implementation of developmental projects under VVP-II.

Discussions during the meeting focused on identifying local priorities, assessing infrastructural requirements, and ensuring proper execution of schemes related to connectivity, basic amenities, and livelihood generation in the border village.

As part of the programme, the committee also conducted a spot study tour of Daodhara village to evaluate ground-level requirements and identify potential sectors for development under the initiative.

The programme was attended by Heads of Departments, district officials, and personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal.