Assam: Baksa DDC meeting reviews progress of government schemes, development projects

The District Development Committee (DDC) meeting for August was held at the DRDA Conference Hall in Mushalpur to review the implementation of various government schemes and assess the progress of ongoing development projects across Baksa district.

The meeting was attended by MLA Thaneswar Basumatary, MLA Maneswar Brahma, Executive Members Augustus Tigga and Begum Aktara Ahmed, MCLA Diganta Goyary, BTC Secretary Manas Das and senior officials from various departments.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of flagship government programmes and the progress of projects undertaken by departments including Education, Agriculture, Health, PWD (Building), PWD (Roads) and Public Health Engineering (PHE).

Heads of departments presented detailed status reports on Central Sector Schemes, Centrally Sponsored Schemes, State schemes and BTC schemes. The officials also discussed the progress of ongoing works and issues affecting their implementation.

The heads of concerned departments were directed to expedite ongoing projects, strengthen coordination among departments and address operational bottlenecks without delay.

Officials were further instructed to adhere to stipulated timelines to ensure timely completion of projects and effective delivery of public services to the people of Baksa district.