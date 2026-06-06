Assam: Baksa DDMA reviews flood preparedness, directs departments to strengthen emergency response measures

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Baksa, on Saturday, June 6, reviewed flood preparedness measures and storm and flood damage assessment during a meeting held at the District Commissioner's Office in Mushalpur.

The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner of Baksa, Kimnei Changsan, IAS, and focused on preparedness for the ensuing flood season as well as damage assessment for the years 2025–26 and 2026–27.

During the meeting, the District Commissioner reviewed the readiness of all concerned departments and directed officials to conduct regular field visits to ensure that necessary arrangements and resources are in place in vulnerable areas.

Officials informed the meeting that 15 relief camps have been identified and kept ready for use during emergencies. The District Commissioner also stressed the importance of maintaining one model relief camp in each revenue circle and directed officials to ensure that the camps are situated on higher ground and equipped with essential facilities, including safe drinking water, sanitation, electricity and other basic amenities.

The preparedness of relief camps in terms of food supplies, medicines, anti-venom and veterinary support was also reviewed. Departments concerned were instructed to maintain adequate stocks of essential commodities and emergency materials to effectively respond to any flood-related situation.

The meeting further reviewed proposals submitted by various departments to the Circle Level Task Force Committees. Changsan directed departments to submit the status of pending proposals at the earliest and emphasised the need to expedite preventive and mitigation measures in flood-prone areas.

Preparedness for rescue and emergency response operations was discussed in detail, with departments presenting their contingency plans and strategies for coordinated disaster management during emergencies.

Officials from various line departments attended the meeting and shared updates on departmental preparedness and plans for the upcoming flood season.