Assam: Baksa DISHA meeting reviews progress of central schemes, focus on effective implementation

The District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting was held at the DRDA Conference Hall in Mushalpur on September 15 under the chairmanship of Kokrajhar MP Joyanta Basumatary, reviewing the implementation and progress of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes, Central Sector Schemes and other development programmes in Baksa district.

The meeting was attended by MLA Thaneswar Basumatary, EM Augustus Tigga, MCLA Ridip Kumar Deka, BTC Secretary and District In-charge Manas Das, along with Circle Officers, heads of concerned departments and other stakeholders.

During the meeting, officials presented detailed updates on the physical and financial progress, achievements, challenges and public outreach of various flagship schemes being implemented across the district. The presentations were followed by discussions and an interactive review of the schemes.

The meeting covered several key departments, including DRDA, APDCL, Agriculture, Health, PWD (Roads), Women and Child Development, Lead Bank Office, NABARD, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship, and Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs.

The implementation of major government schemes was also reviewed, including Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, VB-G Ram G, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), Samagra Shiksha, PMGSY, PM Surya Ghar Yojana, PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, Farmer Registry under Agri-Stack, National Food Security Mission, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Asom Mala, besides various infrastructure development projects.

MP Joyanta Basumatary reviewed the functionality and progress of the schemes, assessed the district’s overall performance and identified priority gaps affecting service delivery. He stressed the need for stronger inter-departmental coordination, regular monitoring and wider public outreach to ensure that government schemes reach their intended beneficiaries effectively.

The MP also assured that the issues and grievances raised during the meeting would be taken up through a coordinated follow-up mechanism.

In his vote of thanks, BTC Secretary and District In-charge Manas Das said the identified gaps and challenges would be addressed through continued monitoring, improved coordination among departments and effective implementation of development programmes aimed at the overall socio-economic development of Baksa district.